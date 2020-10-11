Spain's budget minister rules out corporation tax rise

BARCELONA Oct 11 (Reuters) - Spain will not raise
corporation tax while its economy struggles to recover from the
damage caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the budget minister said
in an interview published on Sunday.
In a country that has not managed to approve a full-year
budget since 2016 because of a prolonged political paralysis,
Spain's minority left-wing coalition government is currently
trying to garner support from other parties to pass the 2021
spending plan.
A fresh surge in infections is compounding the hit to the
economy, which is expected to shrink by more than 11% in the
year as a whole, according to Spanish government estimates.
In an interview with La Vanguardia newspaper published on
Sunday, budget minister Maria Jesus Montero discounted the
possibility of hiking corporation tax in the midst of an
economic downturn.
"But as for the profound reforms, which affect the
production model, the structure (of the economy), such as
corporation tax, it would be logical and reasonable for us to
wait for this storm pass," she said.
(Reporting by Graham Keeley
Editing by Gareth Jones)