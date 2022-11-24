Spain's draft budget moves step closer to approval

MADRID, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Spain's 2023 budget bill
moved another step closer to its approval on Thursday as the
minority leftist government won enough support in the deeply
fragmented lower house of parliament to send its spending plan
to the Senate.
After the bill cleared its first hurdle in parliament on
Oct. 27 by 186-159 votes, lawmakers this time voted the budget
article by article.
In the upper chamber, where the document goes now, parties
can propose amendments, which, if approved, would require a
final vote in the lower house next month. If no new amendments
are introduced, the Senate vote will be the last step.
The budget envisages record investment in infrastructure and
green energy using EU pandemic recovery funds, and includes
strong social spending ahead of national and regional elections
next year.
Planned revenues include up to 3.5 billion euros in new,
temporary taxes on banks and energy companies, but those taxes
will be voted separately later on Thursday.
Spain's growth should slow down to 2.1% from this year's
projected 4.4%, according to the document, although the Bank of
Spain has recently slashed its 2023 growth forecast to 1.4% and
the International Monetary Fund expects a 1.2% expansion.
(Reporting by Belén Carreño, editing by Andrei Khalip)