Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Spain's economy could grow less than expected in 2022, central banker says

05/18/2022 | 06:32am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Seville

MADRID, May 18 (Reuters) - The Spanish economy could grow less than the recently forecast 4.5% this year as rising inflation hurts consumer confidence and international trade slows, Bank of Spain Governor Pablo Hernandez de Cos said on Wednesday.

In April, the central bank had already lowered its economic growth outlook for this year and next due to the impact of inflation stoked by Russia's invasion of Ukraine and forecast inflation would soar to 7.5% in 2022.

Prices rose 8.3% year-on-year in April. [

"New information following the publication of these projections, including lower-than-expected GDP growth in the first quarter, would, in the absence of additional shocks, point to a further downward revision in the expected GDP growth rate for this year as a whole," De Cos said.

Spain's growth slowed sharply to a weaker-than-expected 0.3% in the first quarter from the previous quarter, leading the government to slash its growth outlook for this year to 4.3% from 7%. This week, the European Commission cut its growth outlook for the Spanish economy to 4% from 5.6%.

Still, De Cos said the possible new revision of the projections, subject to "extraordinarily high uncertainty", would remain consistent with the path of gradual economic recovery.

Spain would not reach pre-pandemic GDP levels until the end of 2023, with inflation rates that would remain high in the coming months, before moderating thereafter, De Cos said.

"In coming months the Iberian mechanism to limit gas prices and lower electricity prices - recently approved in Spain and Portugal, in agreement with the European Commission - will foreseeably put downward pressure on energy prices in Spain," he said. (Reporting by Jesús Aguado; additional reporting by Emma Pinedo; editing by Andrei Khalip and Kim Coghill)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:59aChina relaxes some COVID test rules for U.S., other travellers
RE
06:58aIndia to press ahead with strict cybersecurity rules despite industry concerns
RE
06:58aMore pain in Sri Lanka before any resolution to crisis
RE
06:57aECB policymakers push for quick monetary policy normalisation
RE
06:54aRouble gains vs dollar, euro as possible Russia default looms
RE
06:52aIndian shares end lower as bank stocks weigh; rate hike worries loom
RE
06:52aIndian shares end lower as bank stocks weigh; rate hike worries loom
RE
06:51aTurkeys Erdogan links Sweden NATO bid to return of "terrorists"
RE
06:46aOceans are hotter, higher and more acidic, climate report warns
RE
06:45aMorocco cancels COVID PCR tests for inbound travellers -statement
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Stock market rebound fizzles, UK inflation hits 40-year high
2BICO Publishes Interim Report January - March 2022: Continued growth in..
3Myanmar resistance urges West to provide arms for fight against junta
4EU New Car Sales Slumped in April as Supply Squeezes Drag On
5VODAFONE : Credit Suisse gives a Buy rating

HOT NEWS