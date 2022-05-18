Spain's economy could grow less than expected in 2022, central banker says

MADRID, May 18 (Reuters) - The Spanish economy could grow
less than the recently forecast 4.5% this year as rising
inflation hurts consumer confidence and international trade
slows, Bank of Spain Governor Pablo Hernandez de Cos said on
Wednesday.
In April, the central bank had already lowered its economic
growth outlook for this year and next due to the impact of
inflation stoked by Russia's invasion of Ukraine and forecast
inflation would soar to 7.5% in 2022.
Prices rose 8.3% year-on-year in April.
"New information following the publication of these
projections, including lower-than-expected GDP growth in the
first quarter, would, in the absence of additional shocks, point
to a further downward revision in the expected GDP growth rate
for this year as a whole," De Cos said.
Spain's growth slowed sharply to a weaker-than-expected 0.3%
in the first quarter from the previous quarter, leading the
government to slash its growth outlook for this year to 4.3%
from 7%. This week, the European Commission cut its
growth outlook for the Spanish economy to 4% from 5.6%.
Still, De Cos said the possible new revision of the
projections, subject to "extraordinarily high uncertainty",
would remain consistent with the path of gradual economic
recovery.
Spain would not reach pre-pandemic GDP levels until the end
of 2023, with inflation rates that would remain high in the
coming months, before moderating thereafter, De Cos said.
"In coming months the Iberian mechanism to limit gas prices
and lower electricity prices - recently approved in Spain and
Portugal, in agreement with the European Commission - will
foreseeably put downward pressure on energy prices in Spain," he
said.
