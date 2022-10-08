Spain's forest firefighters demand 'justice' in protest

Protesters used fire beaters to bang the ground as they demanded a "firefighters statute" to guarantee working rights and recognize injuries while doing the job as occupational hazards.

"We are forest firefighters and we want justice because we are a public service for society," Cristina Perez, 47, who has worked for 18 years in Aragon, told Reuters in Madrid.

Wildfires that raged through Europe this summer burned the second-largest area on record, according to data from the European Union's Joint Research Centre published in August.

A dozen European countries, including Spain, Italy and France, suffered major blazes this year, forcing thousands to evacuate and destroying homes and businesses.