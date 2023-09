Spain's industrial prices fall 10.0% year-on-year in August

(Reuters) - Spanish industrial prices fell 10.0% in the 12 months through August, from a revised 8.6% decrease in the 12 months through July, the National Statistics Institute (INE) said on Monday.

INE revised down the year-on-year July price decline to 8.6% from an initial 8.4%. Spanish industrial prices decline was the steepest ever recorded, INE said. The statistics institute started measuring the indicator in 1976. (Reporting by Tiago Brandao, editing by Inti Landauro)