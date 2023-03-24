Electricity, transport and distribution led the increase while prices of gas and refined oil products fell, INE said.
INE revised the year-on-year January price increase down to 7.8% from an initial 8.2%, taking the rate to its lowest since March 2021 when it was 6.4%.
Following turmoil on energy markets in 2021 and 2022, industrial prices in Spain peaked at 47% in March last year. Companies tend to pass on industrial price rises to customers, ultimately fuelling inflation.
Annual inflation in the period through February was 6.0%, down from a peak of 10.8% last summer, INE said last week, though core inflation, which strips out volatile fresh food and energy prices, was at 7.6%.
