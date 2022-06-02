Spain's jobless fall below 3 million in May, lowest since 2008

MADRID, June 2 (Reuters) - Spain's jobless number dropped
below 3 million in May for the first time since early in the
2008/09 global financial crisis, as the economy's recovery from
the impact of COVID-19 boosted hirings and pushed many workers
out of the shadow economy.
The number of people registering as jobless fell 3.29% from
April, leaving 2.92 million people out of work, the lowest
number since November 2008, Labour Ministry data showed on
Thursday.
Spain added 33,366 net jobs during the month, separate data
from Social Security Ministry showed. The number of jobs in the
formal economy had already hit an all-time record in April.
"We are seeing an extraordinary reduction in temporary
...jobs," Social Security Minister Jose Luis Escriva told state
broadcaster TVE, while acknowledging that rising inflation and
the knock-on effect of war in Ukraine was generates uncertainty.
The start of Spain's tourism season was a factor in the
positive data. The industry generally accounts for around 12% of
Spain's gross domestic product, and authorities expect tourism
spending to return to pre-pandemic levels by year-end.
The number of people in official employment is now higher
than when COVID-19 struck. The reason, according to labour
experts, trade unionists, employers and workers interviewed by
Reuters, is that a side-effect of the pandemic has been to shift
many Spaniards out of the shadow economy and into regular
employment.
Chief causes have been the declining use of cash as a
result of pandemic-era hygiene measures, together with increased
demand for contracts by workers who realised that going under
the radar also meant missing out on furlough payments during
lockdowns.
