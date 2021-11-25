Spain's market regulator scolds soccer star Iniesta for promoting Binance

MADRID, Nov 25 (Reuters) - The Spanish market regulator
scolded soccer star Andres Iniesta on Wednesday evening after he
promoted cryptocurrency exchange platform Binance on his Twitter
and Instagram accounts.
"I'm learning how to get started with crypto with @binance
#BinanceForAll," the player said on his social media accounts,
with photos of himself in front of a laptop computer apparently
making transactions on Binance's website.
The posts did not give any indication whether or not the
content was paid for by the company. Iniesta did not immediately
respond to a request for comment from Reuters sent via Twitter.
Iniesta, who played most of his career for Barcelona, was
part of the Spanish national team that won World Cup in 2010 and
now plays for Kobe in Japan. He has 25 million followers on
Twitter and 38 million on Instagram. The post was liked 270,000
times on Instagram.
In a tweet released a few hours after Iniesta's, the Spanish
market regulator told him he should be thoroughly informed about
cryptocurrencies before making any investment in them or
recommending others to do so.
"Hi @andresiniesta8, cryptoassets, being unregulated
products, carry some significant risks," the regulator told the
soccer player on his Twitter account.
Market regulators around the world have felt uneasy about
cryptocurrencies and cryptocurrency trading platforms which
handle huge amounts of money and whose operations are mostly
unregulated.
Several cases of assets vanishing or platforms being hacked
or going bust have been reported in the past few years.
(Reporting by Inti Landauro and Aida Pelaez-Fernandez; Editing
by Edmund Blair)