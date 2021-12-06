Log in
Spain's net debt issuance 75 bln euros in 2021, 25% less than forecast

12/06/2021 | 11:47am EST
Dec 6 (Reuters) - Economy Minister Nadia Calvino said on Monday that Spain's net debt issuance will be 75 billion euros ($84.55 billion) in 2021, 25% less than planned at the start of the year.

Debt issuance this month will be less 5 billion euros than initially announced, in addition to a 20 billion euro reduction announced in July.

Net financing needs in 2022 are expected to be 75 billion euros, in line with the 2021 figure, Calvino said.

($1 = 0.8871 euros) (Reporting by Joanna Jonczyk-Gwizdala, Editing by Catherine Evans)


© Reuters 2021
