Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Spain's public debt-to-GDP ratio falls 5 percentage points in 2022 to 113.1%

02/17/2023 | 05:16am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
A man carries a plastic bag with new Euro coins in a street in Ronda

MADRID (Reuters) - Spain's public debt-to-GDP ratio fell by more than 5 percentage points in 2022, the steepest decline ever, to 113.1% after the ratio had gained more than 20 percentage points during the pandemic, the Bank of Spain said on Friday.

"Thanks to strong economic growth and a responsible fiscal policy, we have largely outperformed our debt reduction target for 2022 by 2 percentage points," Spain's economy minister Nadia Calvino said on her Twitter account.

GDP growth was stronger than expected as was tax collection. 

The General Government debt in December amounted to 1.50 trillion euros, the statistical press release showed.

Spain's debt-to-GDP ratio at the end of December was lower than the 116% registered in September. The figure also came lower than the 118.7% at the end of 2021, and 117.1% at end of 2020, the central bank said.

Increased government spending and the general economic activity contraction caused by the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 and 2021 had caused the Spanish debt/GDP ratio to gain more than 20 percentage points.

Strong 5.5% GDP growth in 2022 helped to reduce the ratio.

"Despite the complex international context of the war in Ukraine, the Spanish economy is absorbing the extraordinary impact of the pandemic at an unprecedented rate," Calvino said.

(Reporting by Marta Serafinko, editing by Inti Landauro)


© Reuters 2023
Latest news "Economy"
05:17aNigeria oil output rises to 1.6 million barrels a day: NNPC's Kyari
RE
05:16aSpain's public debt-to-GDP ratio falls 5 percentage points in 2022 to 113.1%
RE
05:15aS.African lender Absa sees annual profit up likely 15%
RE
05:15aMagnitude 6.4 quake strikes off Indonesia's Tanimbar islands
RE
05:14aNatWest ROTE Upside May Not Be Sustained Given -2-
DJ
05:14aNatWest ROTE Upside May Not Be Sustained Given Wider Scrutiny on Profits
DJ
05:10aEquinor and EnBW to cooperate on German offshore wind power
RE
05:06aFrance awaits climate progress in EU-Mercosur talks -agriculture minister
RE
05:03aSecurity drives U.S., Saudi efforts to overcome tensions
RE
04:59aChina banking regulator fines five firms over irregularities
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Analysis-What recession? Strong economy buoys U.S. stocks, though Fed c..
2VR firm Pico, owned by Chinese TikTok maker ByteDance, announces 'small..
3Analysis-European firms strike high-stakes bond deals as interest rates..
4BAYER AG : Receives a Buy rating from Goldman Sachs
5Mercedes-Benz to Hand Around $6 Billion to Shareholders After Revenue, ..

HOT NEWS