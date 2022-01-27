Spain's unemployment rate falls to 13.33% in Q4, lowest since 2008
01/27/2022 | 03:03am EST
(Reuters) - Spain's unemployment rate fell to 13.33% in the fourth quarter of 2021 from 14.57% three months earlier to reach its lowest level since 2008, data from the National Statistics Institute showed on Thursday, as the labour market continued to rebound from a pandemic-induced slump.
Economists polled by Reuters had forecast Spain's unemployment rate would reach 14.20%. The rate stood at 16.13% in the fourth quarter of 2020.
