Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Spain set to limit retail price of COVID-19 antigen tests

01/10/2022 | 08:38am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: People queue to get tested for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) after the Christmas holiday break, amid the COVID-19 pandemic, at Doce de Octubre Hospital in Madrid

MADRID (Reuters) -Spain's government is working on rules to limit the retail price of antigen tests for COVID-19, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Monday, after shortages were reported in many pharmacies across the country last month.

Price rises during the surge in Omicron cases and the scarcity of tests in pharmacies have raised protests from opposition politicians and consumer groups, many of whom are calling for tests to be sold in supermarkets.

"The debate we had before and during the Christmas season was the supply of tests, there was a bottleneck," Sanchez said in an interview with Cadena SER radio station. "Now, we will get into the control of the tests' prices."

Sanchez said it might be time to use different parameters to track the pandemic as COVID-19 becomes less deadly, confirming an earlier report that the authorities were considering monitoring it in a similar way they follow the flu - without recording every case or testing all symptomatic people.

A liberalisation of the market for antigen tests would be more efficient than a cap on prices, centre-right opposition leader Ines Arrimadas said on Monday.

"Not far from here, in Portugal, people can go and buy tests in their local super(market)," she told reporters.

Antigen tests sell for about 3 euros ($3.40) in neighbouring Portugal while they costs some 10 euros in Spain, where they are only available in pharmacies, Arrimadas said.

Spain's infection rate as measured over the past 14 days hit a new record of 2,723 cases per 100,000 people on Friday, an increase of more than 10-fold since the start of December.

Intensive care occupancy reached 22%, up from 8% a month ago but still only half the peak of 43% recorded a year ago.

Spain will purchase 344,000 doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 antiviral pill in January, Sanchez also said on Monday.

The pill, Paxlovid, is for adults who have mild to moderate infection and are at high risk of their illness worsening, is most effective when taken during the early stages of COVID-19, before any eventual hospitalisation.

($1 = 0.8834 euros)

(Reporting by Inti Landauro and Emma Pinedo; Editing by Tomasz Janowski and David Clarke)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:40pTake-Two buys FarmVille maker Zynga for $11 billion in mobile gaming push
RE
01:40pModerna ceo says people aged 50 and above, immunocompromised and other high risk groups may need an annual booster - jp morgan healthcare conf
RE
01:38pSpain set to limit retail price of COVID-19 antigen tests
RE
01:38pChina Evergrande moves from Shenzhen HQ building to cut costs
RE
01:37pAir France suspends flights to Bamako in Mali
RE
01:33pModerna ceo says co expects to invest $2.5 bln to $3 bln in research and development this year - jp morgan healthcare conf
RE
01:31pDjokovic out of Australia detention, still faces deportation threat
RE
01:26pHummingbird Resources assessing impact of ECOWAS sanctions on Mali
RE
01:24pNepal bans big public gatherings, closes schools as COVID cases spike
RE
01:23pStrong demand revs Rolls-Royce car sales to a record high in 2021
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1French tech company Atos issues new profit warning, causing its shares ..
2Analysis-Shrink to fit: the year Big Oil starts to become Small Oil
3IMF says emerging economies must prepare for Fed policy tightening
4Atos : conference call
5Dollar ticks up as case for March Fed hike grows

HOT NEWS