STORY: :: Spanish authorities shut three beaches after

oil washes up on the Mediterranean coast

:: Valencia, Spain

:: The cause of the spill was not immediately clear

:: July 16, 2024

:: Paul, Tourist from the U.S.

"When we arrived we noticed the ambulance services, the lifeguard services, and then we were informed that we weren't able to swim because of oil on the beach."

Cleaning workers in protective suits were seen cleaning up the oil at El Saler beach in the Albufera Natural Park.

Authorities in Valencia, Spain's third-largest city, have sent a drone and a helicopter to find the origin and nature of the spill and gauge its severity. Special crews were sent to clean up the popular beaches just south of the city on a narrow strip of land between the Mediterranean and a protected wetland called L'Albufera.