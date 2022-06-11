Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Spain swelters in hottest pre-summer heatwave for 20 years

06/11/2022 | 09:55am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Tourists stand in the shade on a hot day as Spain braces for a heatwave in Madrid

SEVILLE, Spain (Reuters) - Fan-sellers were doing good business in the southern city of Seville on Saturday as Spain sizzled in the hottest pre-summer heatwave for at least 20 years.

Carriage drivers dampened down horses who take tourists around the historic sights of Seville such as the Real Alcazar Palace and Plaza de Espana.

Temperatures reached 40 C (104 Fahrenheit) degrees in the Guadalquivir valley in Seville and the nearby city of Cordoba on Saturday, the national metereological office AEMET said.

Temperatures could rise to 42 C (108 Fahrenheit) degrees in the Guadiana valley in Extremadura and other parts of southern Spain later on Saturday, forecasters said.

On Sunday, the heatwave could intensify as temperatures could soar to 43 C (110 Fahrenheit) degrees in parts of southern Spain.

A cloud of hot air from North Africa has sent temperatures soaring, AEMET forecasters said, and the suffocating heatwave could last in most of Spain until June 15, six days before summer officially starts on June 21.

Forecasters predicted high winds and storms in some parts of Spain.

(Reporting by Graham Keeley, Mariano Valladolid, Marcelo Del Pozo, Elena Rodriguez, Editing by Angus MacSwan)

By Mariano Valladolid and Marcelo Del Pozo


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:08aSpain swelters in hottest pre-summer heatwave for 20 years
RE
09:55aSpain swelters in hottest pre-summer heatwave for 20 years
RE
09:40aThousands to rally against gun violence in Washington, across U.S
RE
09:28aTurkish finance minister says economy liberal, growth sustainable
RE
09:23aIMF still has concerns over Pakistan budget - finance minister
RE
09:23aEU's von der Leyen tells Zelenskiy opinion on membership ready next week
RE
09:07aFamily of British man facing the death penalty in Donbas call for his release
RE
08:57aPakistan finance minister confident changes can be made to bring…
RE
08:57aPakistan finance minister ismail says imf still has concerns ove…
RE
08:52aZelenskiy says Ukraine 'will prevail' at Shangri-La Dialogue
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S. gasoline average price tops $5 per gallon in historic first
2Australia reaches settlement with France over scrapped submarine deal
3Tesla proposes a 3-for-1 stock split; Ellison to leave Board
4National Fertilizers : Contract for Cutting and re-welding of Channel S..
5NRx Pharmaceuticals Provides Update on Breakthrough Therapy Designation..

HOT NEWS