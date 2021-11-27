Spain tightens COVID-19 restrictions for British tourists

MADRID, Nov 27 (Reuters) - British tourists will be admitted
to Spain from next month only if they can show proof of a
COVID-19 vaccination, according to a Spanish government bulletin
published on Saturday as the country tightened travel
restrictions amid concern about the new Omicron coronavirus
variant.
Until now, Britons were admitted to Spain if they could show
proof they had been fully vaccinated against coronavirus or a
negative PCR test result taken up to 72 hours before arriving.
"The appearance of new variants causing (coronavirus)
obliges an increase in restrictions," with regard to people from
the UK and Northern Ireland, said the announcement in the
Bulletin of State.
The new measure comes into force from Wednesday, Dec. 1.
"This will affect British residents but not British people
who are resident in Spain," a spokeswoman for Spain's Industry,
Trade and Tourism said.
About 300,000 Britons have residency in Spain, making it the
largest group of UK citizens in Europe outside Britain.
Spain restricted flights from South Africa and Botswana on
Friday following similar decisions by other European
governments.
(Reporting by Graham Keeley
Editing by Frances Kerry)