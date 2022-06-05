Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Spain to deliver anti-aircraft missiles and tanks to Ukraine - El Pais

06/05/2022 | 03:46am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MADRID (Reuters) - Spain is to supply Ukraine with anti-aircraft missiles and Leopard battle tanks in a step up of its military support to the country, according to government sources cited by newspaper El Pais on Sunday.

Spain will also provide essential training to the Ukrainian military in how to use the tanks. It would take place in Latvia, where the Spanish Army has deployed 500 soldiers within the framework of NATO's Enhanced Advanced Presence operation.

A second phase of training could take place in Spain, according to the sources cited by El Pais.

The paper said Spain's defence ministry is finalising a delivery to Kyiv of low-level Shorad Aspide anti-aircraft missiles, which the Spanish Army has replaced with a more advanced system.

Spain has so far supplied ammunition, individual protection equipment and light weapons.

Sources told El Pais the offer of increased support was raised when prime minister Pedro Sanchez visited Ukraine and met President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on April 21, but had been delayed by the complexity of the operation.

(Reporting by Jessica Jones; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:49aJapan's Kishida considers joining NATO summit -sources
RE
05:49aJapan's Kishida considers joining NATO summit -sources
RE
05:47aBeijing to allow indoor dining, further easing COVID curbs
RE
05:39aUKRAINE AND RUSSIA : What you need to know right now
RE
05:39aUKRAINE AND RUSSIA : What you need to know right now
RE
05:21aCambodians vote in local election test for new opposition party
RE
05:21aCambodians vote in local election test for new opposition party
RE
05:02aUK's Johnson could face leadership challenge this week -Times
RE
05:01aUK's Johnson could face leadership challenge this week -Times
RE
04:51aPUTIN WARNS WEST : Russia will strike harder if longer-range missiles supplied
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Capital Bank of Jordan : Disclosure (CAPL) 2022 06 05
2Bezos' Blue Origin completes fifth crewed flight launch
3NorthWestern : Energy's new 58-megawatt Bob Glanzer Generating Station ..
4Musk backtracks on job cuts, says Tesla salaried staff to be 'fairly fl..
5Telecom Italia CEO says aims to maximize assets value in spin-off plan

HOT NEWS