Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Spain to guarantee rural areas access to financial services

10/07/2022 | 11:18am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Jesús Aguado

MADRID (Reuters) - The Spanish government and banks agreed a roadmap on Friday to guarantee scarcely populated rural villages access to financial services and to soften the impact from rising mortgage costs on the most vulnerable.

Under the plan all villages in Spain with more than 500 inhabitants will have at least one form of financial services outlet, be it a bank branch, ATM or mobile branch.

Banks will be given half a year to enforce those measures, though the deadline may be extended by six months, the economy ministry said.

Granting access to financial services is part of a plan against rural depopulation, which is a major challenge in Spain, the ministry said.

It follows other initiatives by lenders to help elderly people cope with a shift towards online banking.

"In February we took an important step to improve service for our elderly and people with disabilities and now we are taking a second step in rural areas to cover 100% of the population and territory," Economy Minister Nadia Calvino told reporters on Friday.

Villages with fewer than 500 inhabitants will be granted access to cash via rural postmen or alternative solutions, the ministry said. It did not say when the that measure will be introduced.

They come as vulnerable households are struggling to cope with higher interest rates.

Calvino said she would continue to work in "coming weeks" with lenders to help the most vulnerable mortgage holders.

Amending relief measures such as extending the number of families that would be entitled to switch from variable-rate mortgage contracts to fixed rates without additional costs, are among the options, bankers and a government source said.

An industry-wide code of good practice now already allows for the restructuring of mortgage loans and even to cancel the entire outstanding loan.

"We do have to review this catalogue of measures and, if necessary, see what improvements can be included to be able to address this new situation," Calvino said.

(Reporting by Jesús Aguado; additional reporting by Emma Pinedo; editing by Inti Landauro and Susan Fenton)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy"
11:31aBritain slaps down Russia's push for secret U.N. vote on Ukraine
RE
11:27aUK PM Truss sacks trade minister Burns after allegations of serious misconduct
RE
11:19aU.S. aims to hobble China's chip industry with sweeping new export rules
RE
11:19aSpanish prosecutors launch hate crime investigation over dorm sex threat video
RE
11:18aSpain to guarantee rural areas access to financial services
RE
11:16aCanada lifts work hour limits for international students to help labour shortage
RE
11:10aHead of Ukrainian Nobel-winning group seeks tribunal to try Putin
RE
11:05aAnalysis-Defeats in Ukraine stoke crisis for Vladimir Putin
RE
11:01aSpain's energy minister says Europe nearing gas benchmark consensus
RE
10:57aItalian commissioner proposes cheaper gas for area hosting new LNG terminal
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Samsung Elec Q3 profit likely fell 32% as demand slumps from downturn
2Bank of Korea to go for second big hike on Wednesday: Reuters Poll
3South Korea's won steadies as Yoon promises to help stabilise markets
4CSC and Intertrust have obtained Regulatory Clearance from the Central ..
5Hawkish Fed may not be deterred by spate of inflation-friendly data

HOT NEWS