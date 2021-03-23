Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Spain to include 'bad bank' liabilities in public debt tally

03/23/2021 | 01:41pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MADRID, March 23 (Reuters) - Spain is to include the liabilities of its 'bad bank' - created to take on bad loans from the 2012 financial crisis - in the country's total public debt, raising the debt-to-GDP ratio to around 120% from 117%, a senior government source said on Tuesday.

The change follows demands from Eurostat, the European Union's statistics body, that the bad bank, known as SAREB, should be considered a public entity.

SAREB took over more than 50 billion euros in real estate and other toxic assets from nine Spanish savings banks during the financial crisis as part of an international bailout for Spain's financial sector.

Since then Spain has resisted Eurostat's insistence that SAREB be considered a public entity. But now Spain will assume around 35 billion euros ($41.5 billion) of the bad bank's debt.

Its loss last year will also be added to the public deficit, the source said, without specifying the amount. Under SAREB's latest accounting data for 2019, it lost 947 million euros.

Spain reported a budget deficit of 10.5% last year.

The source also said the government would consider extending a Brussels-set deadline to wind down SAREB beyond 2027, now that it has become part of the public debt.

The bad bank's losses have increased year after year, bolstering Brussels' case for including it in Spain's public debt.

"The prices at which the assets were transferred to the entity were too high and it has been very difficult for them to sell at a profit," one industry source said.

The entity has tried on several occasions to change its business model to mitigate losses.

Also, the government created legislation to prevent the bad bank from entering into a process of forced liquidation after having used up its capital, which Brussels saw as a sign that SAREB was indeed a public entity. ($1 = 0.8432 euros) (Reporting by Belen Carreno, writing by Andrei Khalip. Editing by Jane Merriman)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:58pBank of Canada evaluating changes to QE, says does not change view on rate hike timing
RE
01:58pBiden to join EU leaders' video conference in bid to rebuild ties
RE
01:55pBOC'S GRAVELLE : On inflation control range, anything above 3% 'we would be anxious about'
RE
01:51pArgentina analysts forecast economic drop of 4.4% in Q4 last year
RE
01:50pBank of Canada Ending Some Crisis Liquidity Programs
DJ
01:48pBOC'S GRAVELLE : We will have more details on factor driving housing price escalation in may fsr
RE
01:48pPowell Says Stimulus Package Unlikely to Fuel Undesirable Inflation -- 2nd Update
DJ
01:47pFed's Powell tells lawmakers inflation risk remains low
RE
01:47pBOC'S GRAVELLE : On housing, bank is starting to see signs of fear of missing out
RE
01:44pBank of canada deputy governor toni gravelle, when asked if bank would consider buying equities in a crisis, says it has the capacity, that would be a 'break the glass' type of move
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1ARCELORMITTAL : ARCELORMITTAL : Kepler Cheuvreux reiterates its Buy rating
2GEELY AUTOMOBILE HOLDINGS LIMITED : GEELY AUTOMOBILE : China's Geely plans new EV unit after profit fell by a ..
3Markets need a breather
4Equities, oil prices dip on concerns over Europe COVID-19 surge
5TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : TENCENT : China's Tencent faces concessions to win green light for giant videogamin..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ