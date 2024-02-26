MADRID, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Spain will launch a new state-owned technology investment company to boost the country's semiconductor and audiovisual industries, among others, Digital Transformation Minister Jose Luis Escriva said on Monday.

Escriva told reporters at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona that the entity, named Spanish Society for Technological Transformation (SETT) would be able to mobilise an initial capital of 20 billion euros ($21.7 billion).

($1 = 0.9217 euros) (Reporting by David Latona; Editing by Andrei Khalip)