Spain to raise civil servants' salaries by up to 7.5% by 2024

MADRID, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Spain reached a preliminary multi-year agreement on Monday to raise civil servants' salaries by up to 7.5% until 2024, setting the pace for increases in the private sector, unions said in a statement.

Spain recorded high inflation rates in 2022, with a July peak of 10.7%, so the government and the Bank of Spain have called for an "incomes pact" to contain wages and corporate margins.

The deal, reached between the Budget Ministry and the two main unions, CCOO and UGT, would augment the salaries of some three million people, and is a further step towards preparing the 2023 budget.

A spokesperson for the budget ministry declined to comment, as conversations with a third minor union were ongoing.

The 7.5% rise will be spread over several years. An initial 1.5% increase will be retroactive from Jan. 1, 2022 to compensate for inflation, which stood at an annual rate of 9% in the period through September. Public workers got a 2% increase at the beginning of 2022, so the total increase until 2024 will reach 9.5%.

In 2023, when inflation is expected to be around 3%, civil servants will receive a raise of 2.5% plus a further 1% depending on the evolution of the CPI and GDP.

In 2024, they will get another 2% increase, with an additional 0.5%, depending on the inflation rate by then.

Government sources said they expect private employers and trade unions to reach agreements on multi-year wage increases similar to this one.

In recent years, Spain's primarily conservative governments have unilaterally set civil servants' wage increases but with the return to economic growth following the financial crisis and the arrival of a socialist-led government, wages are now negotiated with unions. (Reporting by Belén Carreño; Editing by Inti Landauro, Aislinn Laing and Josie Kao)