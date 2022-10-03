Spain to raise civil servants' salaries by up to 7.5% by 2024

MADRID, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Spain reached a preliminary
multi-year agreement on Monday to raise civil servants' salaries
by up to 7.5% until 2024, setting the pace for increases in the
private sector, unions said in a statement.
Spain recorded high inflation rates in 2022, with a July
peak of 10.7%, so the government and the Bank of Spain have
called for an "incomes pact" to contain wages and corporate
margins.
The deal, reached between the Budget Ministry and the two
main unions, CCOO and UGT, would augment the salaries of some
three million people, and is a further step towards preparing
the 2023 budget.
A spokesperson for the budget ministry declined to comment,
as conversations with a third minor union were ongoing.
The 7.5% rise will be spread over several years. An initial
1.5% increase will be retroactive from Jan. 1, 2022 to
compensate for inflation, which stood at an annual rate of 9% in
the period through September. Public workers got a 2% increase
at the beginning of 2022, so the total increase until 2024 will
reach 9.5%.
In 2023, when inflation is expected to be around 3%, civil
servants will receive a raise of 2.5% plus a further 1%
depending on the evolution of the CPI and GDP.
In 2024, they will get another 2% increase, with an
additional 0.5%, depending on the inflation rate by then.
Government sources said they expect private employers and
trade unions to reach agreements on multi-year wage increases
similar to this one.
In recent years, Spain's primarily conservative governments
have unilaterally set civil servants' wage increases but with
the return to economic growth following the financial crisis and
the arrival of a socialist-led government, wages are now
negotiated with unions.
