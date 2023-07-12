MADRID (Reuters) - Spain will send 700 troops to Slovakia and add 250 military personnel in Romania as part of efforts to strengthen NATO's eastern flank, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Wednesday during a NATO summit in Vilnius.

Both eastern European countries border Ukraine, which has been fighting off a Russian invasion since February 2022. The United States, Britain and global allies prepared to unveil new security assurances for Kyiv at the summit on Wednesday.

"Spain will continue to contribute to the alliance's effort to achieve the just and lasting peace that we have always called for since the beginning of the war," Sanchez told reporters.

In late 2022, Spain announced it was sending 130 troops and eight F-16 jet fighters to Romania.

