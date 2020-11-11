Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Spain to slash sales tax on health masks to 4% from 21%, minister says

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/11/2020 | 07:05am EST
A man wearing a protective mask stands next to a scraps stall at La Cebada market in Madrid

MADRID (Reuters) - The Spanish government will cut the value-added tax on health masks to 4% from 21% in a bid to reduce their retail price amid the coronavirus pandemic, Budget Minister Maria Jesus Montero said on Wednesday.

Speaking during a parliament debate on next year's budget the minister said the government had made the decision after being informed by the European Commission late on Tuesday that the sales tax reduction was acceptable.

"The government will ensure that VAT reduction translates into a lower price for the consumer and not into higher margins for business," she told lawmakers.

The use of masks covering the nose and the mouth to prevent coronavirus contagion has been mandatory for several months in most of Spain - which has the second-highest number of cumulative infections in western Europe - for people from the age of six.

(Reporting by Inti Landauro and Nathan Allen, editing by Andrei Khalip)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:33aINTERNATIONAL AUTOMATIC EXCHANGE OF INFORMATION IN TAX MATTERS : Federal Council brings Act and Ordinance into force
PU
07:21aEXCLUSIVE : TikTok-owner ByteDance to rake in $27 billion in ad revenue by year-end - sources
RE
07:19aStocks gain, bonds fall as vaccine-fuelled rotation ploughs on
RE
07:19aSOUTH AFRICA GOVERNMENT : Employment and Labour briefs media on Productivity SA 2020 Annual General Meeting, 12 Nov
PU
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
07:16a'Easy' UK-Canada trade deal should be secured by end of year - Trudeau
RE
07:11aZambia's bondholders must accept write-downs - campaign group
RE
07:06aTime to launch carbon plan for shipping is now, industry says
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Short sellers lost billions as travel and leisure stocks rallied Monday
2SCOUT24 AG : SCOUT24 : after Q3 2020 well on track to achieve its full-year guidance
3DIGITAL CHINA GROUP CO., LTD. : EXCLUSIVE: Huawei to sell phone unit for $15 billion to Shenzhen government, D..
4ENEOS HOLDINGS, INC. : FACTBOX: Oil refiners shut plants as demand losses may never return
5NORDEX SE : NORDEX AG : Buy rating from Jefferies

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group