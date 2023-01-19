Spain to study electric connection with France alongside hydrogen pipeline

BARCELONA, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Spain and France have
agreed to explore the possibility of laying an electrical
connection alongside a future underwater pipeline carrying green
hydrogen between the countries, Spain's Energy Minister Teresa
Ribera told Reuters on Thursday.
The Spanish government, which has criticised the country's
energy isolation from other parts of Europe, argues that
improving connections with France will help enhance Europe's
energy security and facilitate achieving its climate goals.
In December, Spain said the so-called BarMar corridor
between the port cities of Barcelona and Marseille is expected
to cost about 2.5 billion euros ($2.7 billion), have a capacity
of 2 million tonnes of hydrogen a year and be ready by the end
of the decade.
Ribera said on Thursday that the pipeline project was
"advancing very well".
"We have agreed to study the possibility of using the same
path and the same public work for some of the electric
interconnections we have pending (with France)," Ribera added
after a bilateral summit in Barcelona, where she met with her
French counterpart.
Both Spain and France have applied for European Union
funding for the project.
Ribera said she believes the electric interconnection is
feasible but while it would still link Barcelona and Marseille,
its exact path would need to be studied.
Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez and France's President
Emmanuel Macron, who led the summit, have nurtured a close
relationship over the years.
However, they were briefly at odds last year regarding a
short-lived gas pipeline project across the Pyrenees aimed at
easing Europe's energy crisis.
It was backed by Spain but rejected by France, which argued
that two existing pipelines were being under-utilised.
The two countries, along with Portugal, then agreed to build
a new green hydrogen corridor, dubbed H2MED, as an alternative
solution.
($1 = 0.9258 euros)
(Reporting by Joan Faus; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)