Spain to welcome back international cruises from June 7

MADRID, May 29 (Reuters) - Spain will allow cruise ships to
dock in its ports from June 7, the transport ministry said on
Saturday, hoping to salvage the country's battered tourism
sector in time for the summer season.
Spain's maritime authorities approved the reopening because
of falling COVID-19 incidence rates and an increase in
vaccinations, according to an order in Spain's state gazette
published on Saturday.
Spain banned cruise ships from docking in its ports in June
2020 as the pandemic ripped through Europe. A number of
high-profile spreader events were linked to cruise liners around
the world.
"Shipping companies will have to comply with measures
established by the health ministry ... to guarantee total
security, both for cruise passengers and for the cities where
they land," the transport ministry tweeted on Saturday.
It added that before the pandemic, Spain was the second most
popular destination for international cruises in Europe.
Spain, which was also the second most visited country in the
world before the health crisis, was one of Europe's worst-hit
nations, recording over 79,000 coronavirus deaths and 3.7
million cases. Foreign tourism plunged 80% last year as a raft
of restrictions brought the industry to a standstill.
But with infection rates falling, vaccinations progressing,
and most regions able to scrap curfews, Spain is looking towards
reopening its vital tourism industry this summer.
Last week Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez announced Spain would
allow people from anywhere in the world to enter the country
from June 7, provided they were vaccinated.
(Reporting by Jessica Jones
Editing by Mark Potter)