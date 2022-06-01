Log in
Spain tourism jumps in April, approaches pre-pandemic levels

06/01/2022 | 03:28am EDT
People enjoy the weather on a beach in Malaga

MADRID (Reuters) - The number of foreign tourists visiting Spain in April jumped almost ten times from the same month last year to 6.1 million and approached the 7.1 million tourists who came in April 2019, official statistics showed on Wednesday.

Foreign tourists spent 6.9 billion euros ($7.40 billion) in Spain in April, up from 668 million euros in the same month last year, data showed.

($1 = 0.9324 euros)

(Reporting by Christina Thykjaer, editing by Inti Landauro and Toby Chopra)


© Reuters 2022
