Spain welcomes the suspension of US tariffs on Spanish products due to the digital tax

Following the official announcement of the decision of the United States Trade Representative (USTR), Katherine Tai, to impose additional tariffs of 25% on a range of Spanish products, as well as the immediate suspension of their application for a period of 180 days, the Government of Spain reports that:
The entire Spanish dossier can be consulted at this address.
Final notice of action on Section 301 Investigation of Spain's Digital Services Tax. 2 June 2021
The following items have been excluded from the list:
0307.51.00 ............. Octopus, live, fresh or chilled.
0307.59.01 ............. Octopus, dried, salted or in brine.
1605.55.60 ............. Octopus, prepared or preserved.
6403.59.15 ............. Turn or turned footwear w/outer soles and uppers of leather, not covering the ankle.
6403.91.90 ............. Footwear w/outer soles of rubber/plastics/comp. leather & uppers of leather, cov. ankle, n/welt, for persons other than men/youths/boys.
6403.99.60 ............. Footwear w/outer soles of rubber/plastics/comp. leather & uppers of leather, n/cov. ankle, n/welt, for men, youths and boys, nesoi.
6505.00.04 ............. Hats and headgear of fur felt made from hat forms and hat bodies of 6501.
6505.00.60 ............. Hats and headgear, of man-made fibers, knitted or crocheted or made up from knitted or crocheted fabrics, not in part of braid.
7013.99.50 ............. Glassware for toilet/office/indoor decor. or similar purposes, nesoi, valued over $0.30 but n/over $3 each.
Non official translation