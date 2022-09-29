Spain will tax big fortunes of at least three million euro in assets, minister says
09/29/2022 | 09:05am EDT
MADRID (Reuters) - The Spanish government will introduce a new temporary wealth tax on people with at least a wealth of three million euro ($2.91 million) worth in assets, Budget minister Maria Jesus Montero said on Thursday.
She also said the government will increase tax on capital gains above a threshold of 200,000 euros.
($1 = 1.0318 euros)
