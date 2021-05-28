Spanish Chamber of Commerce, ICEX and Brand Forum launch international campaign to promote Spanish companies

The Leading Brands of Spain Forum, ICEX Spain Export and Investment and the Spanish Chamber of Commerce presented the international communication campaign 'Think Again, Think Spain', whose objective is to improve the image of Spain in terms of its economic and business dimension through the communication of success stories and best practices of leading Spanish brands, associated with the attributes of excellence, creativity, versatility and innovation.

At the presentation ceremony, held at the Ministry of Industry, Trade and Tourism, Minister Reyes Maroto stressed that 'this campaign will contribute to highlighting the value of the Spain brand as a forward-looking, dynamic and prosperous country. We are a nation with our own character, but also with a great global vocation, present in the world through our companies, which are leaders in key sectors in the economy of the future, such as renewable energies, the telecommunications sector, high quality agri-food products and leading products in the pharmaceutical and automotive sectors'.

Ignacio Osborne, President of the Leading Brands of Spain Forum, María Peña, CEO of ICEX, and José Luis Bonet, President of the Spanish Chamber of Commerce, took part in a round table discussion moderated by the journalist Belén Chiloeches.

In the words of Ignacio Osborne: 'We need to activate the two-way relationship that exists between a country's image and that of its companies and brands. The fact that in the main international studies Spain is not so highly valued in variables such as the quality of our products and services or in technology and innovation shows that in part there is a lack of knowledge about our economic reality and our business fabric. To correct this discrepancy between perception and reality in a credible way, it is necessary to rely on concrete data and milestones of our brand ambassadors'.

José Luis Bonet stressed that 'Spain's international image is based on very solid foundations and has a fundamental prescriptor in the millions of foreign tourists who visit us every year and who, I have no doubt, will do so again once we overcome the pandemic. We also boast companies, which are our best ambassadors in the world, and whose values are highlighted in this campaign as a lever for attracting foreign investment and an essential component of Spain's international reputation'.

For her part, María Peña stressed that 'ICEX has in its DNA the promotion of the image of Spanish brands and productive sectors abroad. At times like the present, companies are demanding additional efforts in this regard, and this image campaign is a response to the conviction that large companies generate a very positive knock-on effect for small companies'.

This campaign is part of the government's action plans to support the internationalisation of the Spanish economy presented this week by the President. These actions aim to boost the internationalisation of the Spanish economy and make the foreign sector a pillar of economic recovery by increasing the presence of our companies abroad and improving their competitiveness.

The campaign reveals a relatively unknown reality of Spain, since the international image of Spain, according to the leading reputation studies, is based on soft attributes related to lifestyle, leisure, the natural environment and culture, and much less on the leadership and know-how of its companies.

The initiative is aimed at a professional and business audience, with decision-making capacity in the most relevant sectors of the international activity of our companies. The campaign will place special emphasis on markets of high interest for the Spanish economy and Spanish companies, such as the USA, UK, Canada, Mexico, Colombia and Peru.

One of its objectives is also to restore confidence in Spain as a destination for investment and as a trading partner, based on the strengths of its economic and business reality. These are key levers for the recovery of economic activity and therefore for overcoming the economic and social crisis generated by the pandemic.

The central piece of the campaign is a video which, through milestones from international sources about Spain and its companies, plays with 'positive surprise' and encourages the viewer to reflect on a reality of Spain that is often unknown to both the national and international public.

The campaign also has a website that acts as a repository of materials, where you can find graphics from different fields and sectors and a compilation of leadership milestones of the country and its companies.

The campaign will be distributed in all Spanish and English-speaking markets with their own media, such as the network of Economic and Commercial Offices and the network of Territorial Chambers of Commerce and Chambers of Commerce Abroad. A special effort will also be made to reach international opinion leaders and the media, especially in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Mexico, Colombia and Peru, and the Spanish companies involved in the project will be used to disseminate it.

Behind the creative idea of the campaign and its execution is the agency Contrapunto BBDO, which has developed it based on strategy design work previously carried out by Interbrand.

About the Leading Brands of Spain Forum (FMRE)

Founded in 1999, the Leading Brands of Spain Forum (FMRE) is a public-private alliance made up of more than one hundred of the main Spanish companies with leading brands in their respective sectors, together with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, European Union and Cooperation, the Ministry of Industry, Trade and Tourism, ICEX Spain Export and Investment, the Spanish Patent and Trademark Office (OEPM), the Spanish Chamber of Commerce, Turespaña and the Secretaries of State for Tourism and Global Spain.

Its objective is to promote at all levels the strategic importance of branding, innovation and design and to foster the internationalisation of companies as a key lever for improving the competitiveness of the Spanish economy, thus contributing to boosting the image of Spain and its companies as a whole through the joint efforts of leading Spanish brands and the competent public administrations.

About ICEX, Spain Export and Investment

ICEX Spain Export and Investment is a national public business entity whose mission is to promote the internationalisation of Spanish companies in order to contribute to their competitiveness and add value to the economy as a whole, as well as to attract foreign investment to Spain.

It provides its services through a network of 31 Provincial and Territorial Trade Directorates in Spain and more than 100 Economic and Commercial Offices abroad. It also has 31 Business Centres abroad, which offer Spanish companies temporary infrastructure as incubators for internationalisation.

About the Spanish Chamber of Commerce

The Spanish Chamber of Commerce is a public law corporation that represents, defends and promotes the general interests of Spanish companies.

Among its strategic objectives are the improvement of competitiveness and promoting the internationalisation of the Spanish business fabric, with special attention to small and medium-sized enterprises, as well as making the voice of businesses heard by public administrations, in the exercise of the consultative function assigned to it by law.

Non official translation