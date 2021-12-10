Log in
Spanish Industrial Production Fell in October

12/10/2021 | 03:38am EST
By Maria Martinez

Industrial production in Spain declined in October compared with September, as factory activity continued to show signs of weakness due to supply-chain bottlenecks.

Industrial output fell by 0.4% in October compared with the previous month in calendar and seasonally-adjusted terms, data from national statistics office INE showed Friday. In September, industrial production stagnated, the revised data show.

The decline of industrial production was driven by a 1.3% decrease in capital goods and a 1.3% drop in intermediate goods. Nondurable consumer goods posted a 0.3% rise, energy production increased 0.9% and production of durable consumer goods was up 0.9%.

On an annual basis, Spain's industrial output was down 0.9% in October in calendar and seasonally-adjusted terms.

Spain's economy expanded 2% in the third quarter compared with the previous three-month period. Economists expect the country's growth rate to slow in the last quarter of 2021.

Write to Maria Martinez at maria.martinez@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-10-21 0338ET

