Spanish Industrial Production Fell in October

By Maria Martinez



Industrial production in Spain declined in October compared with September, as factory activity continued to show signs of weakness due to supply-chain bottlenecks.

Industrial output fell by 0.4% in October compared with the previous month in calendar and seasonally-adjusted terms, data from national statistics office INE showed Friday. In September, industrial production stagnated, the revised data show.

The decline of industrial production was driven by a 1.3% decrease in capital goods and a 1.3% drop in intermediate goods. Nondurable consumer goods posted a 0.3% rise, energy production increased 0.9% and production of durable consumer goods was up 0.9%.

On an annual basis, Spain's industrial output was down 0.9% in October in calendar and seasonally-adjusted terms.

Spain's economy expanded 2% in the third quarter compared with the previous three-month period. Economists expect the country's growth rate to slow in the last quarter of 2021.

Write to Maria Martinez at maria.martinez@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-10-21 0338ET