By Joshua Kirby

Spanish inflation rose again in August, taking it further above eurozone targets as fuel prices increased.

Consumer prices rose 2.4% in August from the same month a year earlier, harmonized to European Union standards and according to data released Wednesday by Spanish statistics office INE. This represents an uptick from the 2.1% harmonized level recorded in July, and takes price rises further above a European Central Bank target of 2%.

The rise in inflation was principally due to higher fuel prices, which had eased at this time last year, INE said.

By national standards, prices rises increased to 2.4% from 2.1% in July. Core inflation, stripping out the effects of energy and some food prices, eased slightly to 6.1%. This remains above the eurozone's core rate, which stayed at 5.5% in July, though the two are not directly comparable since Spain's core rate includes processed foods.

Write to Joshua Kirby at joshua.kirby@wsj.com; @joshualeokirby

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-30-23 0314ET