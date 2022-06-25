Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Spanish PM Sanchez blames "mafia" people traffickers for violent raid on Morocco/Melilla border

06/25/2022 | 07:49am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Launch of a new partnership for vaccine manufacturing between the EU and Latin American and Caribbean countries

MADRID (Reuters) - Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez on Saturday blamed "mafia" people traffickers for a violent and fatal border incursion on the Moroccan border with the Spanish north African enclave of Melilla on Friday, which left at least 18 migrants dead and scores of Spanish and Moroccan officers injured.

"It was an attack on the territorial integrity of our country," Sanchez told a news conference in Madrid.

(Reporting by Belen Carreno, writing by Aislinn Laing)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:24aNorth Korea denounces U.S. 'aggression' as it marks war anniversary
RE
08:22aMalaysia plans record $18 billion subsidy spend in inflation fight
RE
08:20aMondelez to reopen war-damaged potato-chip plant outside Kyiv
RE
08:07aU.S. screened 2.45 million air passengers Friday, highest since early 2020
RE
08:04aUK PM Johnson vows to lead Conservatives to next election
RE
08:03aAnalysis-Conservative U.S. justices show maximalism on guns and abortion
RE
08:00aUk pm johnson says he plans to lead conservative party into next…
RE
07:52aU.s. screened 2.45 million air passengers on friday, highest num…
RE
07:50aChina's central bank, BIS set up renminbi liquidity arrangement
RE
07:49aSpanish PM Sanchez blames "mafia" people traffickers for violent raid on Morocco/Melilla border
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Petrobras : on manifestation of the Eligibility Committee June 24, 2022
2MORTAR LANDED ON GRASS FIELD NEXT TO DANA GAS’S KHOR MOR IN IRA…
3Lufthansa expects flight operations to return to normal in 2023 - Welt
4German sugar maker Suedzucker to raise prices, shift to coal power -rep..
5Lloyds Banking : Housing affordability now at its most stretched &ndash..

HOT NEWS