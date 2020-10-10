Spanish PM urges end to COVID feud as far-right protests

MADRID Oct 10 (Reuters) - Spain’s Socialist Prime Minister
Pedro Sanchez appealed for unity on Saturday after the far-right
Vox party said it would take legal action against a partial
lockdown imposed on Madrid to contain one of Europe's worst
coronavirus outbreaks.
Vox, which is echoing the conservative-led Madrid regional
authority's opposition to the new restrictions implemented via a
state of emergency, has also called for protests.
The measures affecting 3.8 million people in the Spanish
capital and eight satellite towns include a ban on non-essential
travel except for work, school or medical reasons.
Around 7,000 police are deployed to ensure compliance.
Vox leader Santiago Abascal said his party, Spain's third
largest, would appeal in the constitutional court against the
"illegal" state of emergency. Opponents say the measures in
Madrid are excessive and will crush the economy.
But Sanchez told a news conference that health should come
before politics. "We have to be united. This is an
epidemiological battle, not ideological," he said.
Spaniards are bemused and angry over the political
bickering, as their nation suffers the highest COVID-19 caseload
in Western Europe and its worst recession since the civil war.
"I feel frustrated, deceived, I feel afraid because I see
that we are in the middle of political disputes that lead
nowhere," said Miguel Angel, 63, a Madrid resident.
The Madrid region had 723 coronavirus cases per 100,000
people in the two weeks to Oct. 8, according to the World Health
Organization, making it Europe's second densest cluster after
Andorra.
Spain said on Friday it had recorded 861,112 coronavirus
cases and 32,929 deaths.
(Reporting by Graham Keeley, additional reporting Elena
Rodriguez, Juan Medina Guillermo Martinez;
Editing by John Stonestreet and Andrew Cawthorne)