Spanish Retail Sales Rose Sharply in November

12/28/2021 | 03:54am EST
By Xavier Fontdegloria

Retail sales in Spain increased sharply in November, signaling strong consumer demand before the Omicron variant of the coronavirus caused a surge in infections and restrictions were imposed to curb its spread.

Sales rose 5.1% in seasonally and calendar-adjusted terms in November compared with the preceding month, data from the national statistics office INE showed Tuesday. This is the sharpest monthly rise since June 2020 and follows a 0.1% decline in October.

On an annual basis, retail sales were 4.9% higher in seasonally and calendar-adjusted terms.

Spain's gross domestic product rose 2.6% in the third quarter compared with the previous three-month period, a rate that is likely to have slowed in the fourth quarter. The resurgence of the virus in December coupled with tightened restrictions will likely weigh on services activity at the end of the year, hitting consumer spending growth, economists say.

Spain's economy was among the eurozone's hardest-hit by the Covid-19 pandemic, with GDP falling by 10.8% in 2020. While employment has already exceeded 2019 levels, the economy is around 6% smaller than its pre-pandemic size, still well below the figures seen in other major eurozone economies.

Write to Xavier Fontdegloria at xavier.fontdegloria@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-28-21 0354ET

