Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Spanish Senate sends budget bill back to lower house

12/21/2021 | 11:47am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MADRID, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Spain's upper house of parliament on Tuesday sent the 2022 budget bill back to congress for a final vote after approving a minor amendment to the document in a setback for the minority leftist government, a parliamentary source said.

The amendment was passed by several regional parties and the main conservative opposition People's Party. It calls to direct 1.6 million euros to promote regional and minority languages in the Basque country, Catalonia, the Balearic Islands and other areas, according to local media.

Had the Senate passed no amendments the budget would have been approved.

The document could still be voted next week and signed into law in time for the new year, but parliament is yet to set a specific date for the lower house vote.

(Reporting by Belen Carreno, writing by Andrei Khalip; Editing by Nathan Allen)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:51aCanada foreign minister tests positive for COVID-19, Quebec shuts bars, gyms
RE
11:47aSpanish Senate sends budget bill back to lower house
RE
11:45aBiden to deliver free tests, military doctors to battle surging Omicron
RE
11:45aUK's Johnson to say in 48 hours whether more COVID rules needed-The Sun
RE
11:44aCanada to challenge U.S. softwood lumber duties under USMCA - minister
RE
11:43a'Significant surge' in European cases expected as Omicron spreads - WHO
RE
11:41aOracle working to double client numbers in Latin America
RE
11:40aPhilippines cuts COVID-19 booster shot interval to three months
RE
11:40aSCANDINAVIAN ENVIRO : EU's mass balance approach increases value of Enviro's oil following ISCC EU certification
PU
11:39aJury deliberates for second day in trial of ex-Minnesota officer who killed Wright
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1With Biden spending plan blocked, economists lower 2022 growth forecast..
2Global stocks buoyed by rebounding appetite for risk
3Wall Street ends lower on Omicron, Biden spending plan setbacks; oil fa..
4Analyst recommendations: Alibaba, Cigna, McDonald's, Oracle, Reckitt...
5Russia, U.S. start talks on security guarantees - report

HOT NEWS