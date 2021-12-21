Spanish Senate sends budget bill back to lower house

MADRID, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Spain's upper house of parliament on Tuesday sent the 2022 budget bill back to congress for a final vote after approving a minor amendment to the document in a setback for the minority leftist government, a parliamentary source said.

The amendment was passed by several regional parties and the main conservative opposition People's Party. It calls to direct 1.6 million euros to promote regional and minority languages in the Basque country, Catalonia, the Balearic Islands and other areas, according to local media.

Had the Senate passed no amendments the budget would have been approved.

The document could still be voted next week and signed into law in time for the new year, but parliament is yet to set a specific date for the lower house vote.

(Reporting by Belen Carreno, writing by Andrei Khalip; Editing by Nathan Allen)