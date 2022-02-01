Log in
Spanish bank Ibercaja postpones IPO because of market volatility

02/01/2022 | 02:13am EST
MADRID (Reuters) - Spanish bank Ibercaja has postponed an initial public offering planned for later this month because of the current volatility in international markets, the bank said on Tuesday in a filing to the Madrid market regulator.

Ibercaja's board "agreed to wait until the markets return to a situation of normality before continuing with its IPO," the bank said.

(Reporting by Inti Landauro; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)


© Reuters 2022
