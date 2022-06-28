Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Spanish chief prosecutor will investigate deadly Melilla incident

06/28/2022 | 12:03pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: African migrants sit on top of a border fence during an attempt to cross into Spanish territories, between Morocco and Spain's north African enclave of Melilla

MADRID (Reuters) - The Spanish chief prosecutor ordered on Tuesday a probe to clarify the circumstances that led to the death of at least 23 migrants trying to cross into the Spanish enclave of Melilla last Friday amid clashes with Moroccan and Spanish security forces.

About 2,000 migrants took part in the attempt to storm a border post with about 100 managing to get across. Both Morocco and Spain have denied using excessive force.

"The State Attorney General's decision is based on the importance and seriousness of the events that took place, which could affect human rights and the fundamental rights of individuals, as well as the uniqueness and complexity of the investigation," the prosecutor office said in a statement.

Moroccan human rights council CNDH, a constitutional body independent of the government, has sent a fact-finding mission to look into the deadly incident.

Separately, the United Nations joined other human rights voices in calling for an independent probe into the clashes.

"We have received reports of migrants beaten with batons, kicked, shoved, and attacked with stones by Moroccan officials as they tried to scale the barbed-wire fence, some six to 10 metres (19 to 32 feet) high, separating Morocco from Melilla," a spokesperson for the U.N. High Commissioner of Human Rights said.

The incident has sparked political outrage in Spain with several parties demanding answers from the government after the country's prime minister, Pedro Sanchez, thanked the Moroccan security forces for their help controlling the border.

On Monday, Moroccan authorities began prosecuting 65 of the migrants involved in the organisation of Friday's mass attempt.

A Moroccan border control chief blamed trafficking gangs for the violence on Monday which he said took a "quasi-military character", adding that "attackers had militiamen profiles and included former military men from countries destabilised by war and conflict," state news agency MAP quoted him as saying.

Since 2017, Morocco has stopped 360,000 illegal migrants from crossing the border into Spain, around 26,000 of them this year alone, he said.

The consequences of the pandemic, the war in Ukraine and the food crisis have exacerbated the migration challenge.

(Reporting by Emma Pinedo and Christina Thykjaer in Madrid, Ahmed El Jechtimi in Rabat and Emma Farge in Geneva; Editing by Sandra Maler)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:24pBulgaria expels 70 Russian embassy staff, foreign ministry says
RE
12:24pU.S. accuses five firms in China of supporting Russia's military
RE
12:23pOPEC boosts oil income in 2021, well completions drop
RE
12:19pSerum Institute Of India's Covovax Has Been Approved By India's DCGI For Children Between The Age Group Of 7 & 12 Years - ANI Citing Sources
RE
12:19pSerum institute of india's covovax has been approved by dcgi for…
RE
12:17pLondon police force placed in 'special measures' by watchdog
RE
12:14pTEXAS JUDGE BLOCKS ENFORCEMENT OF PRE-ROE V. WADE ABORTION BAN : clinics' lawyers
RE
12:09pArab states planning rapid wind and solar expansion- report
RE
12:06p'TERRIFYING' : WWF chief hits out at plans to mine the deep sea
RE
12:05pBiden admin to hold first onshore drilling auctions in blow to climate agenda
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Philips sees 'very encouraging' results from tests on recalled ventilat..
2Futures rise as easing China COVID curbs lift travel, leisure stocks
3Analyst recommendations: Nike, Albermarle, Diageo, Reckitt Benckiser, T..
4BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO : Morgan Stanley gives a Buy rating
5TESLA : Deutsche Bank maintains a Buy rating

HOT NEWS