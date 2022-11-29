Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Spanish coastguard rescues three African migrants stowed away on ship's rudder

11/29/2022 | 02:42am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MADRID (Reuters) - The Spanish coastguard said it rescued three migrants stowed away on the rudder of a ship that arrived in the Canary Islands from Nigeria.

In a photograph distributed on Twitter by the coastguard on Monday, the three stowaways are shown perched on the rudder of the oil and chemical tanker Althini II.

The Althini II arrived in Las Palmas in Gran Canaria on Monday after an 11-day voyage from Lagos in Nigeria, according to Marine Traffic, a ship-tracking website.

The migrants were taken into the port and attended to by health services, the coastguard said on Twitter.

The Spanish-owned Canary Islands are a popular gateway for African migrants attempting to reach Europe. Spanish data shows migration by sea to the archipelago jumped 51% in the first five months of the year compared to a year earlier.

(Reporting by Charlie Devereux; editing by Grant McCool)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRENT OIL 2.97% 85.57 Delayed Quote.7.57%
WTI 2.88% 78.604 Delayed Quote.1.56%
Latest news "Economy"
03:09aJERA expects fire-hit Freeport LNG Texas shipments to fully resume by March
RE
03:06aWelders wanted: France steps up recruitment drive as nuclear crisis deepens
RE
03:04aChina's Xi says willing to build closer partnership with Russia on energy -state media
RE
03:03aIndia's finished steel imports from Russia hit 4-year high in April-October
RE
03:00aJapan's $210 billion supplementary budget set to pass lower house
RE
02:55aAlfa Laval announces $95 million energy transition-related investment
RE
02:52aCongo Republic forecasts economic growth of 2.6% in 2022
RE
02:52aNearly all toy, food retailers in Germany planning price hikes -Ifo
RE
02:51aHong kong's hang seng tech index surges 7%…
RE
02:50aFactbox-Regulatory measures to support China's property sector
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Behind Foxconn's China woes: mistrust, miscommunication, COVID curbs
2EMEA Morning Briefing: Stocks Seen Slightly Higher After China Clampdow..
3Asia shares take comfort in China property rally
4Indian Morning Briefing: Asian Markets Mixed Amid Continued Worries Ove..
5LUFTHANSA AG : Bernstein keeps a Sell rating

HOT NEWS