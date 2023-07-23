"For me to be here today it means an opportunity to show everyone how divine I look today, and also to show what it means to be a queer person in this society and sharing it with everyone during this democracy party," Onyx said.
Opinion polls show the election will likely produce a win for Alberto Nunez Feijoo's center-right People's Party, but to form a government it will need to partner with Santiago Abascal's far-right Vox.
This would be the first time a far-right party entered government since Francisco Franco's dictatorship ended in the 1970s.