STORY: Onyx posted a Twitter video urging people to vote in Sunday's snap election and join what the drag queen described as "celebration of democracy".

"For me to be here today it means an opportunity to show everyone how divine I look today, and also to show what it means to be a queer person in this society and sharing it with everyone during this democracy party," Onyx said.

Opinion polls show the election will likely produce a win for Alberto Nunez Feijoo's center-right People's Party, but to form a government it will need to partner with Santiago Abascal's far-right Vox.

This would be the first time a far-right party entered government since Francisco Franco's dictatorship ended in the 1970s.