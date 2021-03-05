Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Spanish exports from agri-food and fisheries sector rose by 2.7% from April to December 2020

03/05/2021 | 05:47am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

This can be gleaned from the 'COVID-Foreign Trade Report, situation of the agri-food and fisheries sector', which analyses the effects of the pandemic on this sector in the months following the first declaration of the state of emergency, between the months of April and December 2020, and their comparison with the same period the previous year, using the data available.

The increase in agri-food exports contrasts with the export data as a whole of all the sectors of the economy in the same period, which stood at 192.73 billion euros, a drop of 11.8% on the previous year.

For their part, imports from the agri-food, fisheries and forestry sector dropped by 8%, from 29.42 billion euros to 27.05 billion euros. The resulting balance rose by 33% to the figure of 13.95 billion euros.

The graph above compares the behaviour of exports from April to December 2020 between all the economic sectors and the agri-food, fisheries and forestry sector. The data clearly show that the economy as a whole has been more affected by the pandemic than the agri-food sector.

During the period analysed, exports have increased in practically all the groups of the agri-food sector. The groups that experienced the largest rises are 'Animal feed' (up 21%), 'Meat' (up 12.2%), 'Meat and fish preparations' (up 11.9%) and 'Cereals' (up 10.3%). In economic terms, the largest increase corresponds to 'Meat', with close to a 700-million euro rise compared with the same period of the previous year.

The main export groups have been 'Fruit and dried fruit and nuts', followed by 'Meat', 'Vegetables and pulses', 'Drinks' and 'Oils and fats', groups which coincide with the same order of prevalence as in the same period of 2019.

Ranking of the five main export groups during the cumulative period April to September.

Meanwhile, imports have fallen in all groups, except 'Oils and fats', which rose by 16.5% and 'Animal feed' (up 5.8%).

The following tables contain the ranking of the 10 main products exported and imported during the period of reference. No major changes are recorded in the ranking, although the increase in almost 600-million euros in the export of pork and the decrease in more than 200 million euros in the import of shellfish and corn are noteworthy.

Ranking of 10 main products exported during the cumulative period April to December.

Ranking of 10 main products imported during the cumulative period April to December.

Non official translation

Disclaimer

Prime Minister's Office of Spain published this content on 03 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 March 2021 10:46:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
06:08aAs the Pandemic Broke Out, UK Miners Paid Out
DJ
06:08aMANNKIND CORP  : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant, Unregistered Sale of Equity Securities, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
06:07aBERRY GLOBAL GROUP, INC.  : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
06:07aFIESTA RESTAURANT  : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-K)
AQ
06:07aLPL FINANCIAL HOLDINGS INC.  : Regulation FD Disclosure, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
06:07aVIEWRAY  : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-K)
AQ
06:07aDIGI INTERNATIONAL INC  : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
06:07aCHINA DREDGING ENVIRONMENT PROTECTION  : (1) poll results of the extraordinary general meeting held on 5 march 2021; (2) share consolidation; (3) change in board lot size; and (4) grant of the whitewash waiver
PU
06:07aCHINA HONGQIAO  : Annual results for the year ended 31 december 2020
PU
06:06aEXCLUSIVE : Instacart mulls direct listing in snub to IPOs - sources
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY : SAUDI ARABIAN OIL : Oil scales 1-year peak as OPEC+ rolls over output for April
2TESLA, INC. : TESLA : Volkswagen core brand to accelerate electric vehicle shift
3Credit Suisse winds down Greensill-linked funds
4EUROSTOXX : EUROSTOXX 50 : European stocks slide after Powell remarks, set for weekly gain
5Texas grid operator made $16 billion price error during winter storm, watchdog says

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ