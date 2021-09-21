Spanish exports grow by 21.7% up to July, an all-time high for the period

For the Minister for Industry, Trade and Tourism, Reyes Maroto, "this is positive data that confirms the great capacity for recovery of our foreign sector, especially exports, which are already above pre-pandemic levels. The recovery of the Spanish economy is underway and this year we expect a positive contribution of the foreign sector to GDP. The shock plan to protect our export sector, which has mobilised more than 2.6 billion euros, together with the Action Plan for the Internationalisation of the Spanish Economy 2021-2022, are instruments that will allow us to strengthen foreign trade in the coming months".

Data for July 2021

In July , Spanish exports of goods increased by 13.6% over the same month in 2020, reaching 26.568 billion euros, a record high for the month of July. Imports rose by 18.9% year-on-year to 28.165 billion euros. As a result, a deficit of 1.597 billion euros was recorded in July 2021, compared to a deficit of 306.3 billion euros in the same month in 2020. The coverage rate stood at 94.3%, 4.4 percentage points lower than in July 2020.

Compared to pre-pandemic levels, the rate of change remains positive: exports are up 5.1% compared to July 2019 and imports are up 1.4% year-on-year.

The non-energy balance showed a surplus of 502 million euros (surplus of 930 million euros in July 2020, provisional data) and the energy deficit increased by 69.9% to 2.1 billion euros.

The increase in exports in July in Spain (13.6%) is very similar to that recorded in the EU-27 (13.5%) and in the eurozone (13.8%), although it is noteworthy that it is higher than that recorded by Germany (12.4% year-on-year), France (8.5%) and the United Kingdom (7.7%).

The main positive contributions to the annual rate of change in exports came from energy, non-chemical semi-manufactures, chemicals and food drink and tobacco products.

In July 2021, exports to the European Union grew by 13.5%, accounting for 61.5% of the total (the same percentage as in July 2020). Exports to the eurozone and the rest of the EU also increased (by 13.5% and 14.1%, respectively). Of the main trading partners, the increases in sales to Italy, France and Portugal stand out.

Finally, exports to third countries (non-EU) also grew 13.7% year-on-year, with sales to the UK increasing by 19.8%. In total, exports to third countries (non-EU) accounted for 38.5% of the total.

Cumulative data from January to July 2021

Spanish exports of goods rose by 21.7% in the period from January-July compared to the same period of the previous year and reached 179.529 billion euros, an all-time high for the period. Imports rose by 20.1% to 186.524 billion euros. As a result, the trade deficit for the first six months of the year reached 6.995 billion euros, 11.2% less than the same period of 2020.

The coverage rate - the ratio of exports to imports - stood at 96.2% (94.9% in January-July 2020, provisional data). In volume terms, exports increased by 15.9%, as prices, approximated by Unit Value Indices, increased by 5.0%. Imports rose by 13.5%, as prices increased by 5.7%.

The non-energy balance showed a surplus of 5.202 billion euros (surplus of 1.142 billion in the year to July 2020, provisional data) and the energy deficit increased by 35.2% to 12.197 billion euros (deficit of 9.022 billion euros in 2020).

The year-on-year growth of Spanish exports between January and July (21.7%) is higher than that of the EU-27 (17.7%) and the eurozone (17.3%), as well as that of France (16.1%), Germany (16.1%) and the United Kingdom (9.2%).

Outside Europe, sales also grew to the USA (23.8%), China (24.5%) and Japan (25.1%).

The main positive contributions to the annual rate of change of exports from January to July 2021 came from the capital goods sector, chemicals, non-chemical semi-manufactures and the automotive sector. No sector contributed negatively.

On imports, the main positive contributions in January-July came from chemicals, capital goods, energy products and the automotive sector.

Exports to the European Union (61.7% of the total) rose 24.1% in the first six months of the year. Sales to the eurozone (54.5% of the total) rose 25.1% and sales to the rest of the European Union (7.2% of the total) rose by 16.7%.

Sales to third destinations (38.3% of the total) also grew by 18.1% in this period. Of particular note are increases in exports to Oceania (40.1%), Latin America (23.9%), Asia excluding the Middle East (21.1%), Africa (20.5%), the Middle East (16%) and North America (14.3%).

The autonomous communities with the highest growth in exports were the Community of Madrid, the Principality of Asturias and Castilla-La Mancha. The only decrease was in the Canary Islands (-10.7%).

Non official translation