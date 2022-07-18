Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Spanish fund Asterion buys Irideos in Italian connectivity deal

07/18/2022 | 12:37pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MILAN (Reuters) - Spanish investment firm Asterion said on Monday it has bought Italian digital infrastructure firm Irideos and aims to combine it with its recently acquired unit Retelit to create a connectivity provider across Italy.

Asterion said it bought 78.4% of Irideos from Italian infrastructure fund F2i. It did not disclose the value of the deal but two people close to the matter said the transaction valued Irideos at around 400 million euros ($406 million).

"Asterion aims to consolidate Retelit's and Irideos's position in the Italian telecom sector by merging the two highly complementary businesses," Asterion said in a statement.

Asterion, which specialises in mid-market European infrastructure, acquired Retelit and delisted it from the Milan stock exchange last November.

Irideos operates a network of 27,000 km fibre optic routes along motorways, the Adriatic coast and in metropolitan areas, as well as through 15 data centres.

Retelit, in turn, runs around 15,000 km of fibre, including in Italy's 14 largest cities, as well as 19 data centres, serving customers that range from large telecommunications companies to small and mid-sized businesses.

Asterion said the deal strengthens its "European digital infrastructure portfolio, which currently includes 1.4 million premises passed with Fibre-ToThe-Home, 49,000 km of long-distance fibre networks, 8,000 rural backhaul radiolinks and 42,000 square meters of data centre space in Spain, Italy, the UK, and Ireland."

JPMorgan advised Asterion on the transaction, which is expected to close in the fourth quarter after approval from relevant authorities.

($1 = 0.9842 euros)

(Reporting by Valentina Za and Elvira Pollina; Editing by Bernadette Baum and Susan Fenton)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:31pFrance girds for heat records as wildfires rage on
RE
01:25pEasing rate-hike bets, bank earnings lift Wall Street
RE
01:25pCongo to offer 30 oil and gas blocks for licensing
RE
01:18pMillions of dollars in jewelry stolen from armored car in California
RE
01:17pWitness to Indiana mall shooting praised for killing gunman
RE
01:15pDemocrats' financial advantage grows in tightest U.S. Congress races
RE
01:15pUber settles U.S. lawsuit over disabled riders, vows to waive fees
RE
01:06pQuebec avoids new COVID mandates ahead of fall election as hospitals fill up
RE
12:57pInstagram will allow users to shop directly in chats
RE
12:47pPrince Harry celebrates Mandela, urges climate action at U.N
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1GSK spins off Haleon in biggest European listing for decade
2Dutch central bank fines Binance 3.3 mln euros
3HK, China stocks jump after govt measures to ease property woes
4Analyst recommendations: Chesapeake Energy, Direct Line, Fevertree, JPM..
5Shares rally, euro on edge for ECB and gas test

HOT NEWS