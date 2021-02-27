Spanish government says all cattle on pariah ship should be killed

MADRID, Feb 27 (Reuters) - More than 850 cows that have
spent months on a ship in the Mediterranean are no longer fit
for transport and should be killed, Spain's Agriculure Ministry
said on Saturday, confirming an earlier Reuters report.
The cows were kept in what an animal rights activist called
"hellish" conditions on the Karim Allah, which docked in the
southeastern Spanish port of Cartagena on Thursday after
struggling to find a buyer for the cattle during the past two
months.
The animals were rejected by several countries over fears
they had bovine bluetongue virus. The insect-borne virus causes
lameness and haemorrhaging among cattle. Bluetongue does not
affect humans.
A confidential veterinarians' report seen by Reuters on
Friday concluded that the animals had suffered from the lengthy
journey and euthanasia would be the best solution for their
health and welfare (nL1N2KW3EG).
The report did not say if the cattle had bluetongue disease.
In a statement on Saturday the Agriculture Ministry
confirmed the report's findings and said the ship's owners
should kill the cattle.
"They should proceed to isolate and slaughter the animals in
accordance with the applicable regulations and, in the case of
not doing so, the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food
will do it in a subsidiary way."
Miquel Masramon, a lawyer representing the ship owner Talia
Shipping Line, called for samples taken from the animals and
impounded by authorities on Thursday to be returned so they
could be tested for bluetongue.
"It (the report) does not mention any serious diseases that
explain why these animals must be destroyed," he said.
The vessel originally left Cartagena to deliver the cattle
to Turkey. But authorities there blocked the shipment and
suspended live animal imports from Spain, fearing bluetongue
infection.
That rejection turned the ship, registered in Lebanon, into
an international pariah, as several more countries refused it
entry.
(Reporting by Jessica Jones; Editing by Christina Fincher)