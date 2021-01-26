Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Spanish house prices up in 2020, property portal says

01/26/2021 | 11:48am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MADRID, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Spanish house prices grew 1.6% in 2020 after falling in the previous year, online property portal Fotocasa said on Tuesday, in a sign that demand for real estate remains high despite the coronavirus pandemic.

House prices rose at the end of last year after 11 months of consecutive declines, a spokeswoman for Fotocasa said, as homeowners resisted lowering their expectations in the hope the coronavirus-induced crisis would pass.

Interest in buying a new home surged in Spain across the spring and summer months, converting into increased rates of new mortages as stay-at-home orders galvanised people into searching for bigger, brighter and more self-sufficient places to live.

"This high interest in buying homes means that, for now, prices for non new-build properties aren't falling," the spokeswoman said.

Some 43% of respondents to a company survey said they wanted to buy a home in October compared with 39% in February, she added.

House prices in the westerly region of Extremadura registered the sharpest annual increase, swelling 6.3%, followed by the wealthy regions of the Basque Country and Catalonia, where prices grew by 3.3% and 2.7%, respectively.

Regions such as Navarre and Asturias also figured in the top five real estate gainers of 2020, as buyers factored in local handling of the pandemic alongside newfound priorities including sparse population and abundant natural spaces. (Reporting by Clara-Laeila Laudette; Editing by Nathan Allen and Paul Simao)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:56aSpanish PM appoints new health minister amid worsening pandemic
RE
11:51aLenders take control of Polarcus assets after default, shares plunge
RE
11:50aECB's Villeroy says financing conditions key to policy transmission
RE
11:48aSpanish house prices up in 2020, property portal says
RE
11:46aTINEXTA : closing of the acquisition Yoroi, a leading group specialized in cybersecurity
PU
11:44aEnterprise Products Partners exported record volumes of NGLs in December
RE
11:43aBIDEN STIMULUS PLAN COULD BOOST U.S. OUTPUT BY 5% OVER THREE YEARS : Imf
RE
11:39aCanada will be effective in advocating canadian interests when it comes to "buy american" provisions - pm trudeau
RE
11:39aWashington Post Executive Editor Marty Baron to retire
RE
11:38aU.S. consumer confidence rises slightly; house prices accelerate
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1S&P 500 : 'This is not normal' - Wall Street grows wary of stock bubbles
2SOMBOON ADVANCE TECHNOLOGY : Stimulus jitters dent Wall Street's early gains; Nasdaq, S&P at records
3MORE CARATS AND SPARKLE: How LVMH plans to change Tiffany
4INSPUR INTERNATIONAL LIMITED : MSCI to remove five Chinese firms from global index based on Trump order
5VOLKSWAGEN AG : VOLKSWAGEN VORZÜGE : UBS maintains a Buy rating

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ