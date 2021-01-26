Spanish house prices up in 2020, property portal says

MADRID, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Spanish house prices grew 1.6% in
2020 after falling in the previous year, online property portal
Fotocasa said on Tuesday, in a sign that demand for real estate
remains high despite the coronavirus pandemic.
House prices rose at the end of last year after 11 months of
consecutive declines, a spokeswoman for Fotocasa said, as
homeowners resisted lowering their expectations in the hope the
coronavirus-induced crisis would pass.
Interest in buying a new home surged in Spain across the
spring and summer months, converting into increased rates of new
mortages as stay-at-home orders galvanised people into searching
for bigger, brighter and more self-sufficient places to live.
"This high interest in buying homes means that, for now,
prices for non new-build properties aren't falling," the
spokeswoman said.
Some 43% of respondents to a company survey said they wanted
to buy a home in October compared with 39% in February, she
added.
House prices in the westerly region of Extremadura
registered the sharpest annual increase, swelling 6.3%, followed
by the wealthy regions of the Basque Country and Catalonia,
where prices grew by 3.3% and 2.7%, respectively.
Regions such as Navarre and Asturias also figured in the top
five real estate gainers of 2020, as buyers factored in local
handling of the pandemic alongside newfound priorities including
sparse population and abundant natural spaces.
(Reporting by Clara-Laeila Laudette; Editing by Nathan Allen
and Paul Simao)