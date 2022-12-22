Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Spanish lawmakers approve transgender rights bill

12/22/2022 | 11:33am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Spain's Parliament approves a bill that will make it easier for people to self-identify as transgender in Madrid

MADRID (Reuters) - Spanish lawmakers on Thursday passed a bill allowing transgeder people aged 14 and over to change their legal gender without the need for psychological or other medical evaluation though 14- to 16-year olds would still need parental or guardians' agreement.

In some other countries with similar laws, children under 18 still need parental approval. Scotland's parliament also approved on Thursday a bill making it easier for people to change their legal gender, including lowering the minimum age to 16 from 18.

The Spanish bill, which has been heavily criticised by the conservative opposition and some feminists, was approved in the lower house of parliament by 188-150 votes, with seven abstentions. It still has to be endorsed by the Senate.

"We are making progress on rights as a country," Equality Minister Irene Montero said during the debate leading up to the vote. "We want all LGBTI people to be able to be themselves, without closets."

Outside the Congress building, dozens of activists in favour of the law and families of transgender people exchanged hugs and cheered in celebration after the vote, while some burned blue, white and pink flares - the colours of the transgender movement.

"What I think is going to change is society...It is about visibility and normalisation," Encarni Bonilla, mother of a transgender youth and member of the Chrysallis association, told Reuters.

The bill has caused unease within the ruling coalition, with the far-left Unidas Podemos party, which sponsored it, accusing Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez's Socialist party of attempting to torpedo the law, but ultimately the Socialists backed the legislation.

Joining those celebrating outside were Montero and former Socialist lawmaker Carla Antonelli, who had quit the party in protest over the delays in the legislative process.

(Reporting by David Latona and Emma Pinedo, additional reporting by Susana Vera and Isabel Infantes; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy"
11:37aU.S. slaps sanctions on Russian naval entities
RE
11:37aFactory Activity in Central U.S. Contracted for Third Straight Month in December
DJ
11:35aFTX could pay over $2,100 per hour for bankruptcy lawyers
RE
11:33aSpanish lawmakers approve transgender rights bill
RE
11:28aZelenskiy met Polish president on return from Washington
RE
11:14aUkraine's battle to keep Russian missiles at bay
RE
11:11aGermany orders Standard Chartered to hold more capital
RE
11:08aSouth African rand holds on to gains against resurgent dollar
RE
11:05aBritain expects financial services deal with Swiss in summer 2023
RE
11:04aSpain's penal code reforms soften penalties linked to Catalan separatist leaders
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Analysis-Short sellers gain nearly $304 billion after tumble in U.S. st..
2U.S. weekly jobless claims rise slightly; third-quarter GDP revised hig..
3Tesla offers discount on some car models in U.S., Canada
4Analyst recommendations: Costco, Jefferies, Target, The Gym Group...
5China, HK stocks rise after Chinese securities regulator vows further r..

HOT NEWS