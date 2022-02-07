Spanish oil major Repsol looking to sell parts of its Canadian assets -sources

Feb 7 (Reuters) - Spanish oil major Repsol SA is
considering putting some of its Canadian assets for sale later
this year as it looks to reap the benefits of higher oil and gas
prices, four sources told Reuters on Monday.
Repsol is seeking buyers for its holdings in the Duvernay
basin, in western Canada, which are still in early development
stages, according to its website. The company's 170,000 acres
(688 square kilometers) in the Duvernay could fetch about C$750
million ($589.9 million), according to an industry source.
The sources requested anonymity as the discussions are
confidential. A Repsol representative said the company does not
comment on market speculation.
Repsol also owns assets in Alberta's Greater Edson and
Chauvin basins, along with gas- and power-related
infrastructure. Repsol has not made a final decision on any of
the assets, the sources cautioned, adding that among the options
it could consider are partial sell-downs or joint ventures.
Repsol, whose total annual Canadian production was 57,800
barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2019, could still choose to
retain the assets as is, they said.
($1 = 1.2714 Canadian dollars)
(Reporting by Shariq Khan in Bengaluru and Rod Nickel in
Winnipeg
Editing by Denny Thomas and Marguerita Choy)