Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Spanish police arrest man suspected in 2022 letter-bomb case

01/25/2023 | 01:37pm GMT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Suspected explosive device hidden in envelope mailed to the U.S. Embassy in Madrid

MIRANDA DEL EBRO, Spain (Reuters) -Spanish police on Wednesday arrested a 74-year-old man suspected of sending letter-bombs in November and December to the Ukrainian and U.S. embassies, the Prime Minister's office and an arms manufacturer in Spain, the Interior Ministry said.

The man, a Spanish citizen, was detained in the northern town of Miranda del Ebro, and police conducted searches of his home, the ministry said in a statement, without providing further details.

Plain clothes police spent Wednesday morning searching his third-floor apartment in a blue-collar neighbourhood of low-rise cinder-block apartment buildings, while armed officers guarded a cordon thrown up around the lane outside the property. The suspect was understood to still be inside the house as the searches were conducted, witnesses told reporters at the scene.

The man used to work for the townhall of Vitoria, a large city nearby, before retiring in 2013, a city spokesperson told Reuters.

The investigation is still ongoing, Interior Minister Fernando Grande-Marlaska told reporters from Vitoria, declining to comment on reports a Russian militant group could be behind the attacks.

"We are working on all possibilities," Grande-Marlaska said. "The investigation is very advanced and we can really be very satisfied."

A total of six parcels with explosives were sent to targets including Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, government offices, a European Union satellite agency and the U.S. Embassy between Nov. 24 and Dec. 2.

Most were defused, although an employee at the Ukrainian embassy was slightly injured when one of the devices ignited.

"All those facts had the same modus operandi," Grande-Marlaska told reporters.

A source close to the investigation had told Reuters in early December that all the parcels had been mailed from the city of Valladolid, a two-hour drive from Miranda del Ebro.

The arrest came three days after the New York Times reported that investigators in recent weeks have focused on the Russian Imperial Movement, a radical group that has ties with far-right Spanish organisations, with regard to the letter bombs. The group is believed to be linked to Russian intelligence agencies.

Spanish officials have declined to comment on the report, while a senior judicial source denied having knowledge of such a line of investigation.

(Reporting by Vincent West, Inti Landauro, Belen Carreño, Emma Pinedo and David Latona; Editing by Andrei Khalip and Sharon Singleton)

By Vincent West


© Reuters 2023
Latest news "Economy"
08:37aSpanish police arrest man suspected in 2022 letter-bomb case
RE
08:36aNorway police release former Wagner commander from detention
RE
08:35aNasdaq futures drop 1% after Microsoft's bleak outlook
RE
08:31aItalian petrol pump operators go on strike in row over prices
RE
08:28aAmara Raja Batteries Q3 profit rises on demand from automakers, telecoms
RE
08:25aTullow Oil ups 2022 free cash flow outlook, Ghana tax looms
RE
08:20aFrance's petrol stations well prepared for possible strike -TotalEnergies
RE
08:19aFreeport-McMoRan quarterly profit falls on lower copper price
RE
08:17aGermany's Leopard tank move puts spotlight on its maker: Rheinmetall
RE
08:15aIsraeli army says it killed Palestinian in West Bank who tried to stab soldiers
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1INTESA SANPAOLO S.P.A. : Receives a Buy rating from JP Morgan
2German government approves Leopard tanks deliveries to Ukraine
3EasyJet expects annual profit beat amid "record" bookings
4Goldman likes UK banks; HSBC cuts Dr Martens
5MICROSOFT CORP : Jefferies maintains a Buy rating

HOT NEWS