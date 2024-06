MADRID (Reuters) - Spanish police said on Sunday the search operation has ended for British teenager Jay Slater, who has been missing on the Canary island of Tenerife since June 17, but that the case is still open.

"The search operation is no longer active, but the case is still open and there are several lines of investigation," a Civil Guard spokeswoman told Reuters.

(Reporting by Ana Cantero; Editing by Frances Kerry)

