Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Spanish police seize largest amount of marijuana ever worth $64 million

11/05/2022 | 08:28am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MADRID (Reuters) - Spanish police said on Saturday they had seized 32 tonnes of packaged marijuana with a street value of at least 64 million euros ($63.74 million), which they said was the largest amount ever found in Spain or internationally.

Police raided a series of farms and production plants across Spain in an operation called Gardens. They arrested nine men and 11 women, who were aged between 20 and 59.

"The Civil Guard has seized the largest cache of packaged marijuana found so far," Spain's Civil Guard said in a statement.

"It was equivalent to approximately 1.1 million plants."

Police said the gang dried the marijuana plants, packaged them and sent them to parts of Spain, Switzerland, Holland, Germany and Belgium.

The gang were detained in Toledo, Ciudad Real, Valencia and Asturias last month but details of the operation were made only public on Saturday.

In June, the Spanish Tax Agency said, in reference to a different drugs operation, that cannabis was worth "between 2,300 euros ($2,290.80)and 2,500 euros($2,490.00) per kilogramme".

($1 = 1.0040 euros)

(Reporting by Graham Keeley, Silvio Castellanos; Editing by Christina Fincher)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy"
10:08aSanctions fail to halt North Korea's accelerating weapons programs
RE
10:04aCricket-'It's what he's made for', Stokes ushers England into semis
RE
09:27aBerkshire Hathaway posts quarterly loss as stocks, Hurricane Ian weigh
RE
09:23aSpain seizes largest amount of marijuana ever
RE
09:18aThousands stranded as Kenyan pilots strike
RE
09:13aWill Twitter layoffs violate U.S. law?
RE
09:07aClimate activists block private jet take-offs at Schiphol Airport
RE
08:56aU.S. deploys bombers for joint South Korea drill
RE
08:28aSpanish police seize largest amount of marijuana ever worth $64 million
RE
08:17aBerkshire Hathaway posts quarterly loss as stock holdings fall
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Berkshire Hathaway posts quarterly loss as stock holdings fall
2From Russia with cash: Georgia booms as Russians flee Putin's war
3C919 narrowbody jet to make its first public appearance at China air sh..
4CHINA DISEASE CONTROL OFFICIAL: COVID VACCINATION FOR PEOPLE AG…
5Japan's Honda launches new EV model in China

HOT NEWS