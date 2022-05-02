Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Spanish prime minister's telephone infected by Pegasus spyware

05/02/2022 | 04:51am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Spanish PM and Defence Minister prepare to welcome evacuated Afghan citizens at Torrejon Air Base

MADRID (Reuters) - Spanish authorities have detected "Pegasus" spyware in the mobile phones of Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez and Defence Minister Margarita Robles, the government minister for the presidency, Felix Bolanos, said on Monday.

Bolanos told a news conference Sanchez's phone was infected in May 2021 and at least one data leak occurred then. He would not say who could have been spying on the premier and whether any foreign powers or Spanish groups were suspected of being behind it.

"The interventions were illicit and external. External means carried out by non-official bodies and without state authorisation," he said, adding that the infections had been reported to the justice ministry, and the High Court would be in charge of the case.

The announcement followed intense pressure on the leftist coalition government to explain itself after Canada's digital rights group Citizen Lab said more than 60 people linked to the Catalan separatist movement had been targets of "Pegasus" spyware made by Israel's NSO Group.

After the allegations of spying on members of the Catalan separatist movement, the minority government's key ally in parliament, Catalonia's leftist pro-independence party ERC, said it would not support the government until Madrid takes measures to restore confidence.

The European Union's data protection watchdog has called for a ban on Pegasus over allegations it has been abused by client governments to spy on rights activists, journalists and politicians.

(Reporting by Graham Keeley, additional reporting Andrei Khalip, Belen Carreno; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:36aVW CEO warns of threat from gas supply risks due to Ukraine war
RE
05:35aGermany would weather Russian oil ban despite shortages - minister
RE
05:33aRussian governor reassures residents after new explosions in area near Ukraine
RE
05:26aClimate activist gains 11% of Australia's AGL Energy, to vote against company split
RE
05:24aCivilians evacuated from Ukraine's Mariupol, Russia renews shelling
RE
05:23aSri Lanka extends credit line with India by $200mln for fuel - power minister
RE
05:17aEU may offer Hungary, Slovakia exemptions from Russian oil embargo
RE
05:16aU.S. judge rejects RNC request to shelve subpoena against email vendor
RE
05:02aSpot gold falls 1%…
RE
05:00aEU-Mercosur trade deal to clear environmental hurdles this year, EU commissioner says
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Vestas warns Ukraine war adds to strain on wind industry, shares plumme..
2Alfa Laval acquires patented technology to strengthen its position in c..
3Volkswagen to rely on Qualcomm chips for automated driving - Handelsbla..
4Russia swerves to avoid default: what is next?
5ENI : Goldman Sachs remains its Buy rating

HOT NEWS