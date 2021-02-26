Spanish report calls for killing of more than 850 cattle on pariah ship

CARTAGENA, Spain, Feb 26 (Reuters) - More than 850 cows that
spent months aboard a ship in what an animal rights activist
believes were "hellish" conditions should be killed, according
to a confidential report by Spanish government veterinarians
seen by Reuters.
The Karim Allah docked at the southeastern Spanish port of
Cartagena on Thursday after wandering for over two months
through the Mediterranean, struggling to find a buyer for its
cattle.
The beasts were rejected by several countries over fears
they had bovine bluetongue virus. The insect-borne virus causes
lameness and haemorrhaging among cattle. Bluetongue does not
affect humans.
The veterinarians' report concluded that the animals had
suffered from the lengthy journey. Some of them were unwell and
not fit for transport outside of the European Union, nor should
they be allowed in the EU. Euthanasia would be the best solution
for their health and welfare, it said.
The report did not say if the cattle had bluetongue disease.
The Agriculture Ministry did not immediately respond to a
request for comment. It said earlier on Friday that it would
take appropriate decisions after analysing information from the
inspection.
Miquel Masramon, a lawyer representing the ship owner, Talia
Shipping Line, said the animals were privately tested for
bluetongue but samples were impounded by authorities late on
Thursday. The ship is registered in Lebanon, according to
VesselFinder.
The vessel left Cartagena to deliver the cattle to Turkey.
But authorities there blocked the shipment and suspended live
animal imports from Spain, fearing bluetongue infection.
That rejection turned the ship into an international pariah.
Several countries refused it entry even to replenish animal feed
and forcing the cows to go several days with just water.
The cows likely have severe health problems after their
"hellish" crossing, said animal rights activist Silvia Barquero,
director of the Igualdad Animal NGO.
"What has happened to the waste produced by all these
animals for two months? We are sure they are in unacceptable
sanitary conditions," Barquero told Reuters.
The Agriculture Ministry's experts counted 864 animals alive
on board. Twenty-two cows died at sea, with two corpses still
aboard. The remains of the others that died were chopped up and
thrown overboard during the journey, the report said.
Ownership of the cattle is unclear. The exporter, World
Trade, said it is not responsible because it sold the animals,
Masramon said. Reuters has been unable to reach World Trade for
comment.
A second ship, the ElBeik, also set sail from Spain in
December with a cargo of nearly 1,800 cows. It is currently
moored off the Turkish Cypriot port of Famagusta.
($1 = 0.82 euros)
(Reporting by Emma Pinedo and Nathan Allen in Madrid, and Juan
Medina and Marco Trujillo in Cartagena; Additional reporting by
Ali Kucukgocmen in Istanbul, Writing by Nathan Allen, Jessica
Jones; Editing by Angus MacSwan, Ingrid Melander and Cynthia
Osterman)