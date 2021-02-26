Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Spanish report calls for killing of more than 850 cattle on pariah ship

02/26/2021 | 05:25pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CARTAGENA, Spain, Feb 26 (Reuters) - More than 850 cows that spent months aboard a ship in what an animal rights activist believes were "hellish" conditions should be killed, according to a confidential report by Spanish government veterinarians seen by Reuters.

The Karim Allah docked at the southeastern Spanish port of Cartagena on Thursday after wandering for over two months through the Mediterranean, struggling to find a buyer for its cattle.

The beasts were rejected by several countries over fears they had bovine bluetongue virus. The insect-borne virus causes lameness and haemorrhaging among cattle. Bluetongue does not affect humans.

The veterinarians' report concluded that the animals had suffered from the lengthy journey. Some of them were unwell and not fit for transport outside of the European Union, nor should they be allowed in the EU. Euthanasia would be the best solution for their health and welfare, it said.

The report did not say if the cattle had bluetongue disease.

The Agriculture Ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment. It said earlier on Friday that it would take appropriate decisions after analysing information from the inspection.

Miquel Masramon, a lawyer representing the ship owner, Talia Shipping Line, said the animals were privately tested for bluetongue but samples were impounded by authorities late on Thursday. The ship is registered in Lebanon, according to VesselFinder.

The vessel left Cartagena to deliver the cattle to Turkey. But authorities there blocked the shipment and suspended live animal imports from Spain, fearing bluetongue infection.

That rejection turned the ship into an international pariah. Several countries refused it entry even to replenish animal feed and forcing the cows to go several days with just water.

The cows likely have severe health problems after their "hellish" crossing, said animal rights activist Silvia Barquero, director of the Igualdad Animal NGO.

"What has happened to the waste produced by all these animals for two months? We are sure they are in unacceptable sanitary conditions," Barquero told Reuters.

The Agriculture Ministry's experts counted 864 animals alive on board. Twenty-two cows died at sea, with two corpses still aboard. The remains of the others that died were chopped up and thrown overboard during the journey, the report said.

Ownership of the cattle is unclear. The exporter, World Trade, said it is not responsible because it sold the animals, Masramon said. Reuters has been unable to reach World Trade for comment.

A second ship, the ElBeik, also set sail from Spain in December with a cargo of nearly 1,800 cows. It is currently moored off the Turkish Cypriot port of Famagusta. ($1 = 0.82 euros)

(Reporting by Emma Pinedo and Nathan Allen in Madrid, and Juan Medina and Marco Trujillo in Cartagena; Additional reporting by Ali Kucukgocmen in Istanbul, Writing by Nathan Allen, Jessica Jones; Editing by Angus MacSwan, Ingrid Melander and Cynthia Osterman)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FEEDER CATTLE?FUTURES (GF) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 0.00% 140.425 End-of-day quote.1.03%
LIVE CATTLE (LE) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 -0.02% 116.975 End-of-day quote.3.21%
US DOLLAR / TURKISH LIRA (USD/TRY) 1.40% 7.4226 Delayed Quote.-3.52%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:34pSunak to use budget to expand apprenticeships in England
RE
10:30pCitigroup revises earnings lower after losing Revlon case
RE
10:28pANALYSIS : How idled car factories super-charged a push for U.S. chip subsidies
RE
10:26pTech Ticks Up, But Loses Ground On Week -- Tech Roundup
DJ
10:25pSpanish report calls for killing of more than 850 cattle on pariah ship
RE
10:24pNYSE begins move to delist Chinese state oil producer CNOOC
RE
10:23pETHIOPIA BOEING 737 MAX CRASH LAWYERS ASK CEO TO TESTIFY : court filing
RE
10:22pGlobal stocks slide on inflation fears, dollar gains
RE
10:20pEthiopia Boeing 737 MAX crash lawyers ask CEO to testify -court filing
RE
10:19pFinancials Down With Treasury Yields -- Financials Roundup
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Tesla's Musk says U.S. factory closed for two days due to parts shortages
2S&P 500 : ANALYSIS: Hedge funds worry about market fallout from Tesla, ARK and spiking yields
3Bitcoin set for worst week since March as riskier assets sold off
4These are turbulent times
5DANONE S.A : DANONE S A : Investment funds turn up heat on Danone to name new CEO

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ